Hope it will be start of better relationship between India, Pak: Farooq Abdullah on Jaishankar visit

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday expressed hope that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s upcoming visit to Islamabad for the SCO meeting would mark the start of a better relationship between India and Pakistan.

India on Friday announced that Jaishankar will travel to Pakistan to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in mid-October.

It is the first time in nearly nine years that India’s external affairs minister will travel to Pakistan even as the ties between the two neighbours have remained frosty over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

