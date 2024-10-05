JeM Conspiracy Case: NIA conducts pan India searches, JeM operative arrested

New Delhi: In a massive pan India crackdown in a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in five states and arrested one person.

Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi @ Ayubi was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in the states of Assam, Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and J&K.

The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case RC-13/2024/NIA/DLI. He will be produced before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, New Delhi, it reads.

“In addition, several other suspects have also been rounded up for questioning. During the searches, NIA teams seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets and magazines. These are being examined for further leads and evidence against the suspects whose premises were searched today. The suspects were engaged in radicalising individuals associated with JeM, and were engaged in disseminating terrorist related propaganda, and radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit inspired by JeM,” the statement said.

It added that these suspects were involved in motivating youth into committing violent terror attacks across India, NIA investigations have revealed.

The premises searched by the NIA today were located in Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad (MH), Jalna (MH), Malegaon (MH), Meerut (UP), Saharanpur (UP), Delhi, Baramulla (J&K), Pulwama (J&K) and Ramban (J&K), the statement said, adding that investigations in the case are continuing—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print