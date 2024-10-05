Polling begins for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Polling for all the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana began on Saturday morning amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat, besides the JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates, will be decided in the polls in which more than two crore people are eligible to vote.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a hat-trick of Assembly election wins in the state, while the Congress is hoping to return to power after 10 years.

