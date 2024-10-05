Infiltration bid foiled, two terrorists killed along LoC in Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday said that they killed two infiltrators along LoC in North Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district.

An official that based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by IndianArmy & J&K Police on the intervening night of 04-05 Oct 24 at Gugaldhar, Kupwara.

Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire, which ensued the killing of two infiltrators.

“Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered”, read a post of Chinar Corps—Indian Army.

Search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress, it further reads—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print