Mauritius PM thanks Modi day after UK announced to hand over Chagos Islands

PORT LOUIS: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Friday thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for “completing our decolonisation” a day after the UK government announced to hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to the country.

Jugnauth took to X to thank Modi as he wrote, “Mauritius thanks the African Union @AfricanUnion, the Government of India @narendramodi and all friendly countries which have supported us in our fight for completing our decolonisation.”

The UK on Thursday announced a “historic” agreement that will see Britain hand over sovereignty of the remote Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius while it retains the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia.

