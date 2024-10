Baramulla: The National Investigation Agency( NIA) is conducting searches at multiple locations across India including at Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Officials Said that NIA is carrying out searches at 22 locations in 5 states including J&K, Maharashtra , UP, Assam and Delhi. They said the case is related to activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

NIA teams have conducted searches since this morning in Baramulla district, officials said—(KNO)

