Ganderbal: A 50-year-old man was injured after being attacked by a bear in Cherwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday, officials said.

An official said that the man identified as Manzoor Ahmad Khan son of Ahmad Khan of Rajouri was attacked by a bear in forest area in Cherwan

He said the injured was rushed to SDH Kangan for treatment where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print