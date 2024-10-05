Incoming J&K govt will be ‘toothless tiger’, CM a ‘rubber stamp’: Iltija Mufti

SRINAGAR: PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Saturday said the incoming government in Jammu and Kashmir will be a “toothless tiger”, while its chief minister will be a “rubber stamp” and “glorified mayor” of a “municipality”.

J&K is all set to get a new government after the results of the Assembly elections held after a gap of 10 years are announced on October 8.

“With the LG ‘nominating’ five MLAs and the chief secretary changing transaction of business rules, it’s clear that the incoming government will be a toothless tiger.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print