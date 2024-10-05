Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals, says PM Modi

WASHIM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party.

“They (Congress) think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Washim district of Maharashtra after launching various projects.

“Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don’t harbour good intentions for India,” Modi said.

“Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections from the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs,” he said.

Modi said that Congress’ thinking has been foreign from the very beginning. “Like the British rule, this Congress family also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals.

They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said

