‘Hope Big Powers Ensure There Is No World War III’: Farooq

Srinagar: In light of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday, stressed the need for peace and hoped that the big powers of the world will ensure that there is no third World War.

“I hope the big powers of the world will ensure that there is no World War III…People are dying on both sides. Humanity is dead. The Russia-Ukraine war is also going on. May God bring back humanity,” Farooq Abdullah said.

The former Chief Minister also exuded confidence in winning the assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said that the Congress-NC alliance will form the government in J-K.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Tuesday as alarms sounded across the country and civilians rushed for shelter. Iran said the attack on Israel was a response to the killings of Guards commander and other leaders.

The Israel’s military later sounded the all-clear and said Israelis were free to leave their shelters. It vowed retaliation against Iran “at place and time we decide”.

The Iran Guards, meanwhile, threatened ‘crushing attacks’ if Israel responded to the missile attack.

Earlier, the Israel military had announced that any ballistic missile strike from Iran was expected to be widespread and told the public to shelter in safe rooms in the event of an attack.

The firing of missiles came after Israeli troops launched ground raids into Lebanon, in the biggest escalation of regional warfare since fighting erupted in Gaza a year ago. (Agencies)

