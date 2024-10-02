GCOE celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

SRINAGAR: In a series of vibrant events, Government College of Education (GCOE), M.A. Road, Srinagar celebrated the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, marked as Gandhi Jayanti with a grand Declamation Contest, an On-Spot Painting Competition, and Quiz Competition.

Organized by the Nodal Principal for Kashmir Division Colleges, these activities honored Gandhi’s legacy and explored the relevance of his philosophy in today’s world.

The day began with a Declamation Contest, held in the college’s auditorium, centered on the theme, ‘Truth and Non-Violence: Relevance of Gandhian Philosophy in Contemporary Times.’ The contest brought together top orators from various colleges, who had previously secured first-place positions in their respective lead college competitions.

The event was inaugurated by the Nodal Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Seema Naz, who emphasized the relevance of Gandhian principles in addressing modern challenges such as conflict, inequality, and environmental degradation.

The chief guest, Prof. (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Director of Colleges, encouraged the youth to uphold Gandhi’s teachings of truth and non-violence in their lives.

Participants eloquently highlighted how Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence continues to inspire modern movements for justice and civil rights, while others reflected on the significance of truth in today’s era of misinformation. The judging panel, comprising distinguished professors from various institutions, selected the top three winners: Ayaan Aijaz from GDC Boys Anantnag, Amana Muzaffar from A. S. College, Srinagar, and Seerat Bhat from GDC Boys Baramulla.

Simultaneously, the Art Lab at the Government College of Education buzzed with creativity as students took part in an On-Spot Painting Competition, with themes centered on the Dandi March and Quit India Movement. Participants, all top-ranking students from previous contests, depicted these pivotal moments in India’s independence struggle through various artistic mediums.

The competition celebrated Gandhi’s leadership in the non-violent resistance movements against British rule. The paintings portrayed symbolic moments such as Gandhi’s iconic Salt March and the fervor of the Quit India Movement. Mehran Nisar from GDC Boys Anantnag secured first place, followed by Ayman Zehra from GDC SAM Budgam and Tasaduq Nazir from GDC Handwara.

To cap off the celebrations, a Quiz Competition was held, testing students’ knowledge of the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. The quiz featured several rounds covering Gandhi’s early life, his role in the Indian freedom struggle, and his guiding principles of Satya (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence).

The competition saw fierce participation from top-ranking students, with the top three winners—Aqsa Javaid from GCW M.A. Road, Bazila Farooq from GDC Shopian, and a joint third-place team of Naveed ul Islam from GDC Kupwara and Ab. Basit Sheikh from GDC Dooru—emerging victorious.

The day concluded with a vote of thanks from the event coordinators, who praised the participants for their dedication and intellectual engagement. The celebrations reinforced the continued relevance of Gandhi’s teachings and encouraged students to carry forward his legacy of peace, truth, and non-violence.

