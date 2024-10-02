J&K Assembly Elections: DEO Sgr imparts training to Counting Supervisors, Assistants, Micro-Observers for counting Postal Votes

SRINAGAR: The District Election Office Srinagar conducted an exhaustive training session for Counting Supervisors, Counting Assistants and Micro-Observers on Tuesday whose services will be utilised for counting of Postal Votes in Srinagar which is scheduled on October 08, 2024(Tuesday).

The training session was held on the directions of District Election Officer(DEO), Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex where Master Trainers carried out a detailed training sessions to prepare skilled and competent manpower for the counting of Postal Votes for eight Assembly Constituencies in Srinagar.

During the sessions, the participating employees were taken through sensory training particularly on procedure and safety measures to be taken during the process of counting of Postal Votes. In addition to this, they were also trained how to handle emergencies, maintain discipline and to address issues of security and privacy on the day of counting.

Coordinator Trainings, Dr. Manzoor Reshi, while delivering his session, stressed on strictly following the rules and procedures established by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the counting of Postal Votes in district Srinagar.

While dividing the participants in different groups, a Mock Exercise was conducted for counting ETBPS/Postal Votes, visualising the entire process of counting Postal Votes.

The employees were also oriented towards holding free and fair counting while strictly following the on-going Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district.

The employees were also given instructions for effectively managing and handling Postal Voting Documents and other Stationary items for transparent counting of votes.

