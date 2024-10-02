DEO Bandipora visits various polling stations of Bandipora, Sonawari ACs

BANDIPORA: The District Election Officer (DEO) Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh and Additional Deputy Commissioner Zaffar Husson Shawal, on Tuesday conducted an extensive visit to various polling stations of Bandipora and Sonawari Assembly Constituencies to assess the facilities available there.

On the occasion, the DEO visited polling stations including Nowpora A&B, Ajar A&B, Kaloosa, Ayathmulla, Markundal, Naidkhai, Pink polling station Hajin, Blue polling station HS Bagh Bandipora and various others.

The DEO assessed the facilities provided to both polling staff and voters, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place during the polling besides overseeing the poll process.

During the visit, the DEO took stock of the polling process, emphasizing the importance of a smooth and transparent electoral experience.

He expressed his commitment to facilitating a fair election, highlighting that the well-being of voters and the effectiveness of poll staff are top priorities.

He said that all arrangements have been made to facilitate smooth polling, including the establishment of an integrated control room to monitor the electoral process through webcasting to ensure transparency and for immediate response to any challenge that may arise during polling day.

The DEO also visited DCRC Sonawari and took stock of arrangements for receipt of EVMs and other polling material.

The DEO was accompanied by DIO Bandipora and other concerned officers.

