Dr Farooq expresses concern over escalation of violence in West Asia

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in West Asia, urging the global community to come together and work collectively to de-escalate the situation.
Expressing deep concern over the recent surge in violence in West Asian countries, Dr Farooq called for united efforts at the international level to urge Israel to cease its aggressive actions against Palestinians, as well as the people of Lebanon and Syria.
In his message, he said, “As a country that has always advocated for peace and non-violence, India must use its influence to pressure Israel to end its aggression, which has led to a humanitarian crisis affecting Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza. It is imperative for the global community to come together and provide assistance to the thousands of displaced individuals in the region, offering essential support such as medical aid, food, and other necessary supplies. It is time for action and solidarity to address the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing conflict.”
