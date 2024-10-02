Court in K’taka issues non-bailable warrant against MUDA ‘scam’ complainant over cheque bounce case

MYSURU (KARNATAKA): A Mysuru court has issued a non-bailable warrant against social activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the alleged MUDA land ‘scam’, for failing to appear in a cheque bounce case.

Krishna was unable to attend the court on Tuesday as he had to appear before the Lokayukta police following a notice issued to him by the investigation officers probing the MUDA site allotment case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others, sources close to him said.

“Krishna missed the appearance due to a scheduling conflict and vowed to attend the court soon,” a source said.

