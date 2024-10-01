Senior IPS officer S S Swain hangs up boots

Visits Martyrs’ Memorial At Pratap Park, Thanks Govt For Opportunity To Serve People

Srinagar: Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain, the 1991 batch IPS officer, visited the martyrs’ memorial at Pratap Park on Monday to pay homage to security forces who sacrificed their lives in the fight against insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A martyr’s memorial for a police officer is a place of worship, especially when an officer serves in Jammu and Kashmir where hundreds have been martyred. I feel I could have been one of those who made the supreme sacrifice,” he said.

Reflecting on his 30-year career in the region, as he retired on Monday, he said that many of his colleagues sacrificed their lives.

Their blood and sweat makes this the Balidhan Stambh, Swain said.

He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I was given the opportunity by the government to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This opportunity does not come to all. I am grateful to the government and to my colleagues and other security partners,” he said.

Looking back in his tenure, Swain said that it was a very eventful phase in which he tried to contribute in bringing lasting peace.

“Peace with dignity, as many say, is not just lip service, it was a hard call. With all sincerity at my command, I tried to bring smiles, to remove fear and bring happiness and prosperity to not only my force but people as well,” he said.

Swain said that everybody in Jammu and Kashmir should be able to enjoy peace, live prosperously, free of fear and intimidation.

“That was my effort and I feel good about it that I did not lose the opportunity,” he added.

Nalin Prabhat, who is currently the director general of police (law and order) in Jammu and Kashmir, took over from Swain.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print