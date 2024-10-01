CEC Appeals To Voters To Participate In Large Numbers

New Delhi: On the eve of the third phase of voting in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged voters to participate in greater numbers.

Kumar congratulated the people of J&K for turning out in record numbers. During the first phase, the voter turnout was 61.38%, and in the second phase, it was 57.3%. Comparatively, the voter turnout during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was 58.58%.

Kumar stated, “I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for participating in the celebration of democracy. We witnessed an increase in the voting percentage, the number of candidates, processions, and campaigning. In the last two phases of polling, there have been no cases of boycotts or repolling. This voter turnout is historic. We urge every section of society to cast their vote in the third phase of elections. In 17 assembly constituencies, the voting percentage of women is higher than that of men.”

More than 7,200 permissions were granted through the Suvidha portal for rallies and meetings.

The first phase of voting took place on September 18, and the second phase concluded on September 25. Voting in the third phase will take place on Tuesday across 40 constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 8, with results expected shortly afterward, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

More than 3.9 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 40 constituencies spread over seven districts. Voting will take place between 7 AM and 6 PM, with security measures in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful process. At least 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, are contesting in the third phase. (Agencies)

