Exit Polls Banned Till 6 PM On Oct 5

JAMMU: As per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) through Press Note No. ECI/PN/132/2024, dated 31st August 2024, and under the provisions of Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, all media outlets (print, electronic, or digital), polling agencies, and individuals are hereby informed that publication or broadcast of exit poll results related to the ongoing elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be published after 6:00 PM onwards on 5th October 2024.

This restriction is mandated under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Violation of this provision may lead to legal action, including fines and imprisonment as prescribed by law.

The restriction applies to all forms of media including newspapers, television channels, radio, online news portals, social media platforms, and messaging services like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram etc. It also applies to political parties, candidates, polling agencies, and any individuals engaged in election-related activities.

The Chief Electoral Office, Jammu and Kashmir, along with the District Election Officers, Returning Officers and law enforcement agencies, will monitor compliance. Any violations will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

This measure aims to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and ensure free and fair election environment, and to ensure that voters make their decisions uninfluenced by premature predictions or analysis of electoral outcomes.

All concerned parties, including media houses, social media platforms, and polling agencies, are urged to adhere to these instructions and refrain from publishing or sharing any exit poll results before the stipulated time.

