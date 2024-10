NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to come forward and exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections to make the festival of democracy a success.

Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu.

More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print