Ushr (Charity On Agricultural Income) In Islam: Its Importance And How One Should Give It 

Ushr, a form of zakat (mandatory almsgiving) on agricultural produce, plays a crucial role in balancing wealth between the rich and poor, ensuring social harmony and fulfilling religious duties.

Ushr is extracting one-tenth of zakat from the production of agricultural land. It is a form of tax levied on Muslim landlords to balance the society of poor and rich people so that they can live equally without suffering. This practice of Islam balances society.

“Ushr” literally means one-tenth. In religious terms, this is zakat on the production of land. According to religious scholars’ descriptions, giving one-tenth of the produce (one-fifth of the hundred) is obligatory. For land that is irrigated by labour or tough to cultivate, and for land that is easy to develop where irrigation is not done by labour, Muslims have to pay one-tenth of the total produce.

“O you who have believed, spend from the good things which you have earned and from that which We have produced for you from the earth. And do not aim toward the defective therefrom, spending [from that] while you would not take it [yourself] except with closed eyes. And know that Allah is Free of need and Praiseworthy.” (Surah Al-Baqara 267)

In another place, Allah says: “He is the One Who produces gardens—both cultivated and wild—and palm trees, crops of different flavours, olives, and pomegranates—similar in shape, but dissimilar in taste. Eat of the fruit they bear and pay the dues at harvest, but do not waste. Surely, He does not like the wasteful.” (Surah Al-An’am 141)

Abdullah ibn ‘Umar (May Allah be pleased with him) reported that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “A field that is irrigated by rainwater or natural spring water or irrigated on its own (e.g. on the edge of a canal, etc.), which does not require hard work in watering, nor does the cost of water be paid, then one-tenth of it should be given as Ushr. If water is taken from a well, rented, or the canal water for which the water cost is paid, then one-twentieth of it should be given as Ushr”. (Sahih al-Bukhari)

It was narrated from Mu’adh bin Jabal (may Allah be pleased with him) that the Messenger of Allah (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) sent him to Yemen as a judge and ordered him that for the produce irrigated by rain, ask people to give one-tenth as Ushr, and for the land irrigated by irrigation canals or through wells using labour, ask people to give one-twentieth as Ushr of the produce. (Sunan Ibn Majah)

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever pays zakat for his wealth, he has protected himself from all the evil sins and his wealth.” (Tabarani Awsat, Ibn Khuzaima, Hakim, 1/519)

The curriculum for giving Ushr from agricultural produce

It is obligatory for every person who cultivates the land to give Ushr. Since Ushr is zakat on production, it is taken separately from other sources of income. For all the crops that will be cultivated within the year, it is obligatory to give Ushr on them. The same is the case for Rabi and Kharif crops. According to Imam Abu Hanifa, it is also obligatory to give Ushr cattle feed like grass, etc.

How to extract Ushr

From the beginning of the harvest until the crops are ready and brought home, one-tenth of the total production (after deducting expenses) must be given in the way of Allah.

Benefits of Zakat and Ushr

Spiritual Benefits: Just as prayers (salah) bring a person closer to Allah, paying Ushr proves that wealth is not one’s own but belongs to Allah. By giving in charity, one acknowledges this and fulfils their religious duty. Ethical Importance: Ushr helps the poor and needy, thus playing a key role in Islamic ethics.

“Take from their wealth charity to purify and bless them, and pray for them—surely your prayer is a source of comfort for them.” (Surah At-Tawbah 103)

“And from this fire of hell will be kept away the most pious man who gives his wealth in the way of God so that his soul and heart may be purified.” (Surah Al-Layl 17-18)

The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “Allah has made zakat obligatory so that the wealth that remains after the payment of zakat will be purified.” (Sunan Abi Dawud)

Drawbacks of not paying Zakat and Ushr

Loss of Blessings: Hazrat Aisha (may Allah be pleased with her) narrated that the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) said: “When part of zakat mixes with other wealth or goods, it destroys that wealth as well.” (Mushaqat al-Masabeeh: 109 Maktaba Rahmaniyyah) Punishment on the Day of Judgment: A person who neglects zakat will face severe consequences. Their hoarded wealth will come before them in the form of a poisonous snake, wrapping around them and declaring, “I am your wealth and treasure.” (Mushaqat al-Masabeeh: 107 Maktaba Rahmaniyyah) Invalidation of Good Deeds: A person who does not pay zakat renders all their good deeds ineffective. Until Zakat and Ushr are paid, their prayers and other good deeds will not be accepted. (Al-Targheeb wal Tarheeb 1/540)

Conclusion

Paying Ushr and zakat is an act of purification and a pathway to spiritual richness. It reminds us that wealth is entrusted to us by Allah and must be used responsibly. May Allah enable us to act in accordance with His commands and give charity as required, ensuring justice and equity for all. Aameen.

The writer is a senior engineer at ANAF Pvt Ltd

By Er Ishfaq Khaliq

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print