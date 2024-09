YAS ISLAND (ABU DHABI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award for his role in “Jawan” while Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Animal” was named the best picture at the IIFA Awards here.

Shah Rukh hosted the awards extravaganza on Saturday night with actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The superstar was in his elements as a host whether it was striking his trademark pose of spreading his arms wide or matching steps with Kaushal on the latter’s viral dance steps on “Tauba Tauba”.

