DG YSS Flags-Off Annual Youth Leadership Training Camp 2024

SRINAGAR: The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K organised an Annual Leadership Training Camp for the students of Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal every year. The camp contingent for the year 2024 was officially flagged off on Saturday by the Director General of the Youth Services and Sports Department, Rajinder Singh Tara, from the Directorate of YSS premises in Wazirbagh, here. The event was graced by the presence of senior faculty members from the college and officials from the Department of YSS.

The contingent, comprising 65 enthusiastic boys and girls students from the BPEd semester 4th, embarked on a 12-day journey to the serene and picturesque location of Patnitop for the youth leadership training camp. Students will engage in various activities aimed at enhancing their leadership skills, teamwork, and personal development. The camp is set to conclude with a grand closing ceremony on October 9th, 2024.

During the flag-off ceremony, Director General YSS emphasized the significance of such training camps in shaping the lives of young individuals. He expressed hope that the participating students would seize this opportunity to learn essential life lessons that will contribute to their personal and professional growth. “These camps are instrumental in developing leadership qualities and fostering a sense of responsibility among youth,” he remarked. The college contingent of college students is escorted by the senior faculty members of the College of Physical Education.

In addition to the camp’s launch, the Director General later convened a meeting with the field staff of the department to discuss the important process of learning registration on the My Bharat Portal. He stressed upon the attendees to ensure that every single youth is registered on the portal, as my Bharat portal is a great initiative of the government for providing a single window system for availing maximum benefits from the youth oriented government schemes.

