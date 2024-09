Jammu: An encounter ensued between militants and security forces in Rasani Village of Kathua district on Saturyday.

Official sources said that a joint team of forces launched a cordon and search operation after having inputs about movement of some suspicious persons carrying weapons.

As the joint team approached towards the spot were suspicious spot, the hiding militants fired upon the search party, triggering off a gunfight.

More details awaited.(GNS)

