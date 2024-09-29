BCCI introduces historic match fee for IPL players

‘Rs 1.05 crore in addition to contracted amount’

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that the players in the Indian Premier League will get Rs 7.5 lakhs match fee per game and a cricketer who plays all the league matches in the entire season can pocket up to Rs 1.05 crore. This, in addition to the aforementioned players’ contracted amount with their respective franchise.

“In a historic move to celebrate consistency and champion outstanding performances in the IPL, we are thrilled to introduce a match fee of INR 7.5 lakhs per game for our cricketers! A cricketer playing all league matches in a season will get Rs. 1.05 crores in addition to his contracted amount,” Shah stated on X.

“Each franchise will allocate INR 12.60 crores as match fees for the season! This is a new era for the IPL and our players,” he added.

The move means that IPL will be introducing the concept of match fee for the first time in its history. Since its inception in 2008, the league has imbibed the concept of players earning on the basis of their auction price.

The match fee announced for IPL games (per match) is almost 20 times a cricketer earns while playing a first-class match in India.

Per the revised structure introduced by the Indian cricket board in 2021, a first-class cricketer in India earns Rs 40,000 per match day (for 1 to 20 matches), Rs 50,000 per match day (for 21 to 40 matches), and Rs 60,000 per match day (for 40+ matches).

