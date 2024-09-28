India deserves permanent UNSC seat: Bhutan

UNITED NATIONS: India with its significant economic growth and leadership of the Global South deserves a permanent seat at the UN Security Council, Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has said.

He also expressed “deepest” gratitude to India for its “support and friendship” for his country’s journey of graduating from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) category.

“The United Nations must evolve to meet the realities of today’s world. The Security Council, as it stands, is a relic of the past. We need a Council that reflects the current geopolitical, economic landscape and social realities,” Tobgay said in his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

