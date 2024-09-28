Kulgam Encounter: 3 soldiers, ASP Kulgam injured, Ops on

Kulgam: Three soldiers and a police officer were injured in an ongoing encounter at Adigam village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

A top official said that during the ongoing gunfight, three soldiers and ASP Kulgam were injured—all are stable.

The operation is underway, he said.

Pertinently, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

He said that as the joint teams approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated to, triggering an encounter.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

