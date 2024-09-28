History in Making, J&K to have full majority Govt of BJP first time: PM Modi in Jammu

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendera Modi Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing historic elections as for the first time there will be a BJP government in the UT with full majority.

He also said that the September 2016 surgical strike had left the enemies of India shaken and no one would dare to hatch conspiracies against the country now as the “mentors of terrorism know Modi will trace them wherever they would hide.”

Addressing the massive election rally , Prime Minister said it was his last poll rally as elections will be over in J&K on October 1. “Today is September 28, the anniversary of historic surgical strikes against Pakistan. It was on this day, we hit the enemy right in their homes and showed the world that it was the new India that no more can be taken forgranted,” Modi said.

He said the 2016 surgical strikes taught a biggest lesson to mentors of terrorism as no one would now dare to touch India’s sovereignty. “If anybody tries to play any mischief, Modi will not spare them and trace them wherever they would hide,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Congress stooped so low that it demanded proof of surgical strikes. “Do they deserve votes,” Modi asked.

He said today was the freedom fighter Baghat Singh’s birth anniversary as well. “Today I pray rich tributes to this fallen hero,” Modi said.

He said during the past few weeks, he travelled to different parts of the J&K to address the election rallies. “Wherever, I went, I saw great enthusiasm among people towards the BJP. J&K people are tired of Congress, PDP and NC,” Modi said.

He said people don’t want old bad days to return where corruption was at its peak, backdoor appointments were being made. “People of J&K don’t want terrorism, separatism and bloodbath to return,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that now people of J&K want peace. “They want a better future through the governance of BJP,” he said. In the last two phases, people’s mood suggests that they have voted in favour of BJP.”

Modi said that in J&K, there will be a full majority government of BJP for the first time,” he said. “This will be a historic verdict. This election will give a historic verdict.”

He said for the first time, Jammu people would have the government of their choice. “This is a city of temples; you should not lose this last opportunity. BJP government will take away your worries,” he said.

PM Modi said that Jammu was subjected to disparity and injustice that can only be removed by PM Modi.

Lashing out at the Congress party, Modi said that Jammu’s major part was cut only because of this party’s blunders. “There was a time when bullets and shells were routine here. We responded to the bullet with artillery shells and that sent a message across,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Congress, Modi said this party disrespected fallen soldiers and never allowed one rank, one pension. “Soon after taking the reins of the country, I announced one rank, one pension for the soldiers and their families,” he said, adding that recently this scheme was also enhanced to provide more facilities to the families of soldiers.

He said today’s Congress is under the control of Urban Naxals. “When foreign intruders come to India, Congress feels good. They see vote banks in them but they were least bothered about our own people,” he said. “Congress, PDP and NC are the biggest enemies of the Indian constitution. They are the ones who didn’t allow implementation of B R Ambedkar’s constitution.”

He said wounds inflicted by the Congress, National Conference and PDP will only be healed by the BJP. “We have announced the Tika Lal Taplu scheme for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits which will be implemented soon after government formation in J&K,” he said—(KNO)

