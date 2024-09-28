Kulgam Encounter: Two Militants Killed, Operation Underway

SRINAGAR- Two unidentified militants have been killed in an ongoing gunfight at Adigam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, an official said.

A top police officer while confirming said that two militants have been killed, their identity is yet to be ascertained as gunfight is still in progress in the area.

In intial exchange of fire, four army soldiers and a Police officer (ASP Kulgam) were injured. All them are stable and being treated at Army’s 92 Base Hospital.

Earlier a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed on the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated triggering off a gunfight.

