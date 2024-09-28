Harud: Autumn Is Kashmir Is A Season Of Harvest And Cultural Richness

Kashmir Valley experiences four distinct seasons: spring, from March 21st to June 21st; summer, from June 22nd to September 21st; autumn, from September 22nd to December 21st; and winter, the season most adored by foreign tourists. Winter begins with the arrival of Chillai Kalaan, a harsh 40-day period during which every drop of water freezes, becoming hard as stone. Winter arrives annually from December 21st to March 21st. Each season holds its own importance and offers significant economic benefits.

Seasons are classified based on weather conditions and the cultivation and harvesting of different crops in the Kashmir Valley. Today, we are witnessing the charming beauty of autumn, as farmers begin the harvesting process for crops like maize, apples, and cereals. Kashmiri apples, known worldwide for their unique taste and organic quality, are plucked during autumn. During this season, nearly every household in the Kashmir Valley has a good stock of apples, walnuts, corn, cereals, and more.

Autumn, commonly called *Harud* in Kashmiri and *Mousam-e-Khizaan* or *Padjadd ka Mousam* in Urdu, is a pleasant, endowed, lavish, mesmerizing, and beautiful season in the Kashmir Valley. Harud is the season when every leaf changes its colour and resembles a flower. During this time, the people of Kashmir start preparing for winter by storing rice, fodder, and timber. Autumn is typically dry, which allows farmers to harvest their crops. This season is of immense importance to the Kashmiri people, as winter is just around the corner.

With the arrival of autumn, it seems as though the sun has shifted its position; its heat is less intense, and its warmth fades. People feel cold inside their homes, and the elderly enjoy sitting under the sun during the day. Farmers are busy everywhere. This season is as joyful as a festival for the farmers of the Kashmir Valley. In the villages, people tend to avoid marriage ceremonies and other functions during this season, preferring to hold them at the end of October or the beginning of November to ensure that none of their hard work goes to waste.

The Chinar tree, or plane tree, holds great importance during this season, as its broad, naturally crafted leaves turn a brilliant red. The Chinar tree, known as *Bouen* in Kashmiri, is the state tree of Jammu and Kashmir. Cutting down Chinar trees is illegal and punishable. During autumn, tourists from all over the world come to Kashmir to capture beautiful memories with the golden and reddish leaves of the Chinar tree. The Chinar tree holds great cultural significance in the Kashmir Valley. Chinar Bagh, located in the summer capital of Kashmir, sees a large influx of tourists, with both locals and visitors engaging in photography.

Almighty has bestowed Kashmir Valley with beauty and resources, so I am perplexed as to why the youth of Kashmir face unemployment, deep anxiety, and involvement in drugs. Every young person should seek what is suitable for them and begin working toward their dreams. The tourism sector has immense potential and can create many opportunities for unemployed youth.

Alhamdulillah, new tourist destinations are being explored. The government should promote these new tourism spots and ensure that locals benefit. Additionally, polytechnic institutions at the district level should be established to provide training in hotel management and equip the youth with skills that allow them to earn a livelihood with dignity and independence.

Training in hotel management, tourist guiding, snow skiing, operating ATVs safely, and motivating tourists is essential. Tourists should be treated as special guests at every corner of the Kashmir Valley throughout the year.

Facts

– Chinar is the state tree of Jammu and Kashmir.

– June 21st is the longest day of the year.

– The equinoxes on March 21st and September 23rd mark the times when days and nights are of equal length.

– Harud is the Kashmiri word for autumn.

How seasons are caused: Most of us are aware that the Earth has two types of rotation: it revolves around the Sun and rotates on its own axis. The Earth completes one rotation on its axis in 24 hours, causing day and night. It revolves around the Sun in 365 days and 6 hours. These six hours accumulate, resulting in a leap year with 366 days every four years, when February has 29 days instead of 28.

The Earth’s rotation causes day and night, while its revolution around the Sun causes the seasons: spring, summer, autumn, and winter.

By Sahil Manzoor

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print