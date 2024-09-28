ISRPTCON-2024: GMC Anantnag hosts National Conference on Rational Pharmacotherapeutics

· 16th Annual Conference at Pahalgam seeks to promote collaboration, knowledge-sharing in medical science

· Event witnesses inaugural issue of health bulletin ‘The Ascent’

SRINAGAR: The 16th Annual National Conference of the Indian Society for Rational Pharmacotherapeutics (ISRPTCON-2024), organized by the Department of Pharmacology at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag, began on Friday in the scenic town of Pahalgam, Anantnag. The conference was inaugurated by Chief Guest Professor (Dr.) Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, along with Chief Patron Professor (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, Principal of GMC Anantnag, and Guest of Honour Professor (Dr.) Gitanjali Batmanabane, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Medical Sciences at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

The event was further graced by prominent figures including Prof. (Dr.) C.D. Tripathi, President of ISRPT, and Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Kaushal, General Secretary of ISRPT. Key members of the organizing committee, such as Dr. Sami Manzoor Magray (Organizing Chairman), Dr. Nasreen Jan (Organizing Secretary), and Dr. Tajali Nazir Shora (Joint Co-Organizing Secretary), were also present.

The ceremony commenced with the National Anthem, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and the release of the conference souvenir by the dignitaries. A major highlight of the day was the launch of the inaugural issue of the health bulletin, ‘The Ascent: A Journey to Wellness’, introduced by Chief Editor Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb, along with Dr. Owvass H. Dar, Media Secretary, and Faizan Gul. The Ascent aims to spotlight key contributions from GMC Anantnag and engage the public on important health issues.

In her keynote address, Prof. (Dr.) Rukhsana Najeeb emphasized the importance of academic events like ISRPTCON-2024 in fostering collaboration among medical professionals. “Conferences like this are pivotal in keeping us at the forefront of medical science, ensuring we deliver the highest standards of care,” she stated.

Dr. Sami Manzoor Magray, Head of the Department of Pharmacology and Chief Organizer of the event, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic participation. “Hosting this prestigious conference is an honor for GMC Anantnag. It provides a dynamic platform to explore innovations in pharmacology and therapeutics,” he remarked.

ISRPTCON-2024 focuses on promoting rational drug use and exploring new frontiers in pharmacological research. It serves as a vital platform for collaboration, aiming to improve healthcare outcomes through informed medication use.

Prominent attendees included renowned ophthalmologist Prof. (Dr.) Tariq Syed Qureshi, President of AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Bhopal Prof. (Dr.) Y.K. Gupta, and former Head of Pharmacology at GMC Nagpur, Prof. (Dr.) Vijay Motghare, among others. Over 300 delegates from across the country are attending, providing an opportunity to exchange updated medical knowledge.

Three successful pre-conference workshops were held on the GMC Anantnag campus in Dialgam prior to the official inauguration. Dr. Tajali Shora delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of the organizing committee, extending heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries and participants for their contributions, which have made this conference a truly enriching experience. He also acknowledged the organizing team and volunteers for their efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of the event, laying a strong foundation for future collaborations and advancements.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print