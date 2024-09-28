Govt Appoints Army Officer As SSP T&S Ops JKP

Jammu: In a first, the Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the appointment of Army Officer Colonel Vikrant Prashar from Para High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Training and Special Operations, Jammu and Kashmir Police.
“In the interest of administration, sanction is hereby accorded to the appointment of Colonel Vikrant Prasher, Para, High Altitude Warfare School Gulmarg, from Indian Army as SSP (Training) & Special (Ops) in J&K Police, on deputation basis, with immediate effect,” read an order by the Home Department.
There are terms and conditions as regards the appointment and include the depution will be for two years and pay matrix and all other allowance as admissible to Army Officers of equivalent rank and status/ seniority, performing duties in UT of J&K. “The salary of the officer shall be drawn against deputation reserve post of J&K Police.”
