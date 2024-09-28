J&K Govt relieves Abhishek Mahajan

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday relieved Abhishek Mahajan (2013-batch UP cadre IPS officer), who was last posted in the Police Headquarters.
“In pursuance of the approval of Competent Authority and NOC obtained from Election Commission of India, for repatriation of Dr. Abhishek Mahajan, IPS (UP:2013), to his parent cadre, upon completion of his deputation tenure in UT of J&K, the Officer is hereby relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, today i.e. on 27.09.2024 (ΑΝ),” reads an order by Home Department, a copy of which lies with GNS.
Earlier this month, Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, had mandated the Jammu and Kashmir Government to relieve Mahajan and another Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Lakshay Sharma (2016-batch Manipur cadre IPS officer). Sharma, the former SSP of Bandipora, was relieved on September 22. (GNS)
