CS reviews status of high speed internet connectivity in far-flung areas

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of the State Broadband Committee of Jammu Kashmir at Civil Secretariat Jammu.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) IT, Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, PDD, H. Rajesh Prasad, Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur; Secretary, PWD, Bhupinder Kumar, CGM BSNL, Saurabh Tyagi and other concerned officers of allied departments attended the meeting.

The ACS and other senior officers briefed the meeting about the working of SBC and action taken to properly implement the project in letter and spirit.

The meeting discussed various issues including State RoW portal issues, RoW clearance, 4G saturation project being executed by BSNL, 5G saturation plan, Call Before U Dig (CBUD), Composite billing scheme and other matters.

While taking comprehensive review of the ongoing brandboard mission, the Chief Secretary detailed about the objectives of the project.

The Chief Secretary asked the concerning officers and agency to expedite the process to clear all requisite formalities to complete the broadband mission timely in every designated area of the UT. He assured the telecom company of full cooperation and all possible assistance on part of the UT government for execution of its programmes.

He asked for carrying out joint survey by the RDD and BSNL to assess the readiness of all the Panchayats for installation of OFC and functionality for VSATs provided earlier.

In a presentation, the BSNL gave an overview of detailed performances made by the company regarding the works undertaken under broadband mission.

It was also apprised that the objective of the mission is to bridge the digital divide for empowerment, inclusion of all besides providing affordable and universal access to broadband to the shadow areas of the UT.

