Dulloo reviews progress on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the progress on PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and solarization of government buildings with senior officers of Science and Technology Department at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.
Present in the meeting were Principal Secretary, PDD, Principal Secretary, Finance, Commissioner Secretary, Science & Technology, MD JPDCL/KPDCL, Executive Director, JKSPDCL, CPM REC, Chief Engineers and other concerned officers in person and through virtual mode.
The Commissioner Secretary S&T, briefed about the present status and steps being taken to complete targets of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
MDs of DISCOMS also briefed the chair about the physical and financial progress achieved, so far, in implementation of this scheme.
The issues which came up for discussion included present status of applications, implementation plan, progress on RTS installations, district wise status of applications received by JPDCL/KPDCL, financial facilitation for PMSG-MBY (subsidized loan facility for consumers), milestones achieved in RTS process, challenges faced by the consumers, vendors and DISCOMS as well.
The Chief Secretary asked the senior officers of concerned departments to expedite the process on already received applications and sort out issues for its smooth implementation.
On the occasion, other physical and financial issues were also discussed including implementation strategy CAPEX/RESCO model of implementation, capacity of all government buildings identified across the UT and their distribution as per the implementation plan devised by the Department.
