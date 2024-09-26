J&K Assembly Elections: Mega SVEEP rally held from country’s first Polling Station, Seemari-01

KUPWARA: In a spirited effort to boost voter participation in upcoming Assembly Elections 2024, on the directions of District Election Officer, Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, a series of vibrant voter awareness programmes at Teetwaal ( LoC) and Tangdar as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative were held on Wednesday.

The mega events witnessed huge participation of first time voters, field functionaries, senior citizens and common people.

Supervised by District Nodal Officer SVEEP, Abdul Majeed Dar, impressive SVEEP events engaged a large number of youth, first time voters and citizens. The initiative aimed to enhance understanding of voting-related processes and promote electoral literacy, particularly among first-time voters, preparing them for the upcoming legislative assembly Elections 2024.

Local artists and speakers emphasized the initiative’s commitment to inspiring young voters and strengthening the democratic setup to empower citizens. They urged people, especially youth, to propagate the message of electoral participation to their families, relatives, and communities, emphasizing the significance of their role in nation-building through elections. They reiterated that a well-informed electorate is fundamental to ensuring a vibrant and representative democracy.

Earlier, a mega SVEEP Rally of first time voters, youth and citizens was held from the country’s first Polling Station, Seemari -01 (at Zero Line) which attracted the attention of people living on the other side of the LoC (POK). The rally went through the banks of river Kishanganga and culminated at Teetwal Stadium with a voter pledge.

Nodal officer SVEEP of 1-Karnah constituency, Shah Mohammad Chowdary, HOIs of cluster Teetwal, BLOs, Teachers, Asha workers, RDD employees, students and senior citizens participated in this program.

Meanwhile another voter awareness event was organized at Tangdar which also witnessed massive participation of first time voters, senior citizens and field functionaries of different departments.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print