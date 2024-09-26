GOs review Counting Centre preparations in Bandipora

BANDIPORA: In view of Assembly Elections 2024, General Observer for Bandipora and Sonawari Assembly Constituencies (ACs) Nelson Eyon Bage and General Observer for Gurez AC, Ramniwas Yadav on Wednesday conducted a site visit to the designated counting center at Degree College Bandipora.
During the visit, District Election Officer (DEO), Manzoor Ahmad Qadri provided a comprehensive briefing on the arrangements and logistical steps taken to ensure a seamless counting process.
He said robust measures have been implemented to facilitate a smooth counting process, including extensive training for staff and logistical arrangements to ensure transparency and efficiency at every stage.
The Observers emphasized the importance of preparedness to uphold the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.
They stressed adherence to all ECI protocols to maintain public confidence in the electoral system besides ensuring a fair and transparent counting process.
Among others, SSP Bandipora, ADC/Nodal Officer MCC, Dy.DEO and other concerned were present on the occasion.
