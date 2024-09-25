GO visits MCMC, ICR in Kupwara; reviews functioning

KUPWARA: Tshewang Gyachho Bhutia, General Observer 4-Lolab AC, on Wednesday visited Media Certification & Monitoring Centre (MCMC) Kupwara, and Integrated District Election Control Room set up at District Information Office and reviewed the functioning of these two pivotal offices for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections in the District.

On the occasion, the General Observer inspected the documentation of MCMC, MCC violations and complaints in the mainstream media and Social media. He also took first hand appraisal of the action taken report of the violations.

He was informed that the dedicated team of MCMC during their scanning of various platforms of media identified various cases of violations since the announcement of elections to the J&K Legislative Assembly which were processed for redressal.

Besides, General Observer was briefed regarding the other functions performed by the MCMC including Pre-Certification of Advertisements, and preparation of daily and weekly reports on Paid News and Political Advertisements in Media.

While interacting with the staff, General Observer expressed satisfaction with the overall functioning of the centre and directed to remain more vigilant in view of the approaching poll day and report any content immediately that has the potential of creating law and order issues during the election.

Reviewing the functioning of Integrated Control Room, General Observer inspected the number of grievances registered by the electorate of the district on C-vigil, status of permissions on ENCORE and the measures taken for redressal of the complaints and grievances. He checked FSTs, SSTs via live streamlining.

