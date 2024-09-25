When you press EVM button, think about decade lost in betrayal: Kharge to JK voters

NEW DELHI: As Jammu and Kashmir votes in the second phase of crucial assembly elections on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged the voters to think about the decade “lost in betrayal” and remember how their state was downgraded to a Union Territory.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of change, he appealed to them to use the power of democracy to ensure a positive change for securing their future.

Kharge’s remarks came as voting began for the second phase of the assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in which over 2.5 million voters are eligible to vote and decide the fate of 239 candidates, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in the fray for 26 seats.

