J&K Polls: Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah cast vote in Srinagar

Srinagar,:National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah along with his two sons castes their votes atRam Munshi polling booth in Srinagar.

Speaking with reporters, Omar Abudllah said every candidate of any political party contests election to win it and that NC has the same expectation.

“We expect more and more votes in favour of NC. Wherever NC is not contesting, we hope our alliance partner INC will get votes there,” he said.

Omar also questioned the visit of foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir saying, there visit is a futile exercise as the Centre has never accepted their statement on Kashmir by claiming J&K is the internal matter of India.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not voting because they are happy with the Centre but are voting against the atrocities of the government in the past seven years,” he said.

Omar said, “If people cast votes, it is not because they are happy with the Centre. They want to take credit of it, which is injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print