US intelligence warns Trump on ‘real’ assassination threat from Iran: Campaign

WASHINGTON: US intelligence agencies have briefed former president Donald Trump on the “real and specific” threat to his life allegedly from Iran to allegedly “sow chaos” in the country, according to his campaign.

Two apparent assassination attempts have been made in the same number of months on the life of the 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate.

“President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilise and sow chaos in the United States,” Steven Cheung, Trump’s Campaign communications director said late Tuesday night.

