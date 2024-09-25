Enthusiastic participation marks commencement of Postal Voting in Bla

BARAMULLA: Postal voting for eligible voters in essential services and those on election duty commenced on Wednesday across all the seven assembly constituencies of Baramulla district, ensuring that every eligible voter, regardless of their professional commitments, has the opportunity to exercise their democratic right.

The measure, allowing postal voting for these voters, is aimed at guaranteeing the opportunity for every eligible voter to participate in the electoral process even if they cannot physically visit polling stations on Election Day.

To facilitate this, the District Administration has established Postal Voting Centers (PVCs) for Absentee Voters Essential Services (AVES) and Voter Facilitation Centers (VFCs) for voters on election duty. These centres have been strategically established in all seven assembly constituencies of Baramulla, ensuring accessibility for those who are eligible.

For the smooth conduct of postal voting, Baramulla’s district administration has implemented stringent measures to ensure transparency and efficiency at every step, with District Election Officer Baramulla and Returning Officers overseeing the proceedings at ground level.

The commencement of postal voting was met with tremendous enthusiasm from the voters in the district, witnessing an eager participation of employees from essential services and election duty voters thronging the PVCs and VFCs to cast their votes.

The voters expressed their gratitude for this facilitative step, especially those employed in essential services and election duties, who are now able to exercise their democratic rights in spite of their professional commitments on the day of the election.

On the occasion, the District Election Officer (DEO) Baramulla expressed satisfaction regarding the turnout, stating that seamless arrangements have been made to empower every eligible voter, regardless of their duty commitments, to exercise their right to franchise.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print