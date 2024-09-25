Home Voting continues for 2nd day in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: On the second day of the Home Voting process in District Baramulla, polling teams continued to traverse through all the seven assembly constituencies, navigating remote and challenging terrains to ensure that eligible voters, even in the district’s most far-off areas, were able to cast their votes.

Aimed at empowering elderly voters aged 85 and above, as well as individuals with a minimum 40% benchmark disability, this facility aligns with the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The process is set to continue until September 26, 2024.

A total of 661 home voters have been identified in the district, comprising 287 elderly voters aged 85 and above, classified as AVSC (Absentee Voters in the Senior Citizens category), and 374 voters with disabilities, categorized as AVPD (Absentee Voters with Disabilities).

To facilitate seamless home voting in Baramulla district, 49 dedicated teams, comprising polling staff, micro-observers, and videographers, have been stationed across all seven assembly constituencies in the district.

Out of the 49 polling teams deployed in the district, 24 have been assigned to the challenging terrains of the 09-Uri and 11-Gulmarg Assembly Constituencies. These teams have been navigating the most remote and difficult areas to ensure that all registered voters have the opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

Elderly and PwD voters who exercised their franchise through the home voting facility expressed their gratitude towards ECI and DEO for providing them the opportunity to exercise their democratic right from the comfort of their homes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print