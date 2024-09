LAHORE: More than 350 leaders and workers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, have been booked under terrorism and other charges by Pakistan’s Punjab Police.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been booked under anti-terrorism and attempted murder charges for their alleged involvement in an attack on policemen during their rally in Lahore last Saturday.

Police have started raiding t

