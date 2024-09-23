CEO urges youth to become agents of change, exercise vote

Grand ‘Musical Sunday’ under SVEEP held at Lal Chowk

SRINAGAR: The iconic Clock tower (Ghantaghar) in the heart of Lal Chowk here, witnessed a grand ‘Musical Sunday’ under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative to create voter awareness among the public.

The event was graced by Chief Election Officer (CEO), J&K, P.K. Pole as Chief Guest.

District Election Officer, Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat; Nodal Officer for Media Sapna Kotwal; Nodal Officer SVEEP, Qazi Akhter; RO 22-Lal Chowk, Aamir Chowdary; District Nodal Officers for SVEEP, other concerned officers and large number of public were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the CEO emphasized the importance of enthusiastic voter participation for strengthening our democracy. He urged the youth of Kashmir to become agents of change by educating others about the significance of exercising their fundamental right to vote.

DEO, Srinagar, on the occasion, also shared his inspiring insights on the power of informed voting. He emphasized on the need to participate actively in the electoral process.

The ‘Musical Sunday’ witnessed a mesmerizing performance by student of Amar Singh College, Anas, whose soulful melodies captivated the audience and set the tone for the day. A powerful skit by a local theatre group, Tulkul Art and Media Collective, highlighted the transformative role of every vote in shaping the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event also featured a diverse range of cultural and musical performances, including traditional Kashmiri folk songs, patriotic songs, and contemporary music. Artists, performers, and cultural groups took to stage to convey message of importance of voter participation in a creative and engaging manner.

On the occasion, a mass pledge was also administered by CEO to attendees to become responsible voters and spread the message of voter awareness throughout their communities.

The event provided an unforgettable platform to ignite voter awareness and inspire citizens to participate actively in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on 25th September 2024.

