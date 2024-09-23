Firing in Kishtwar

Srinagar: The contact has been re-established between militants and security forces in Danna Dhar Forests in upper reaches of Gurinal village in Kishtwar district on Sunday.
A police official through a statement that in continuation of the earlier joint search operation launched by security forces near the Danna Dhar forest area in the upper reaches of Gurinal village (J/D of P/S Chatroo) district Kishtwar, firing has resumed as contact has been established.
He said the fire exchanged from both sides.
