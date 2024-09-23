Harmeet Singh Posted SSP B’pora

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Home Department on Sunday ordered transfer of SSP Railways, Kashmir Harmeet Singh Mehta and posted him as Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora.
“In the interest of administration and pursuant to the approval conveyed by the Election Commission of India vide Letter No. 434/J&K-LA/2024(NS-1), dated 22.09.2024 from Eelction Commission of India, Shri Harmeet Singh Mehta (JKPS:2001), SSP Railways, Kashmir is hereby transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora,” reads an order.
Earlier, in a order Lakshay Sharma was relieved from the J&K to join his parent cadre, upon completion of his deputation tenure.