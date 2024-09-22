Harmeet Singh Is New SSP Bandipora After Lakshay Sharma Relieved

Srinagar: Harmeet Singh Mehta has been transferred and posted as SSP Bandipora on Sunday.

A order reads, In the interest of administration and pursuant to the approval conveyed by the Election Commission of India vide above referred letter, Shri Harmeet Singh Mehta (JKPS:2001), SSP Railways, Kashmir is hereby transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Bandipora.

Earlier, In a order Lakshay Sharma was relieved from the JK to joint his parent cadre, upon completion of his deputation tenure.(

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print