Removal of Article 370 didn’t benefit J&K: Muzaffar Baig

Srinagar: Former deputy chief minister and independent candidate for Baramulla assembly, Muzaffar Hussain Baig Sunday said that the abrogation of Article 370 didn’t yield any significant benefits for Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking with reporters, Baig, said that that there was no tangible harm in retaining the constitutional provision that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Baig, who is contesting the assembly election as independent candidate, also released his manifest for Baramulla constituency, promising revamp of town infrastructure with all-weather road connectivity, recreation centers, health facilities, and waste management systems.

“A particular focus will be on establishing post-harvest fruit technologies and launching cable car projects to boost tourism”, he said.

Baig, in the manifesto, also promised rehabilitation of disgruntled youth, upgradation of government schools’ infrastructure, and eradication of drug menace by setting up de-addiction center—(KNO)

