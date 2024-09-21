Kishtwar’s Neglected Streets And Potholes

Residents and shopkeepers suffer due to poor road conditions and inadequate waste management as calls for urgent street renovations in the J&K district go unanswered

Kishtwar has witnessed various developments in terms of roads and expansions. The district is at a commendable level, but the potholes in the streets of Kishtwar, J&K are still being overlooked. Occasionally, the municipality undertakes work to renovate and create a hygienic street environment in Kishtwar, but people continue to suffer from these unfulfilled promises.

Kishtwar is a district in the Jammu province, and the town has a municipal committee responsible for the development of the entire town, including its thirteen (13) municipal wards. Various infrastructural works are ongoing, but the general public of Kishtwar is suffering and is deprived of basic developmental works—particularly the renovation of the streets, which is a pressing issue and need of the hour. Despite multiple assurances from the local administration, no action has been taken yet. Streets, which connect various markets and have shops and houses on either side, also link different municipal wards. There are various areas in the town where the streets are in poor condition and lack hygiene.

In the Kishtwar district, areas such as Brahman Mohalla, Gudhali Chowk, and other streets linking the heart of the town to various other streets are examples of poorly maintained streets. Many of these streets fall under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Committee, presenting a significant setback. Whether it’s the drainage or street conditions, the district is still waiting for new tenders and procedures. People are eagerly awaiting the arrival of these tenders, hoping for a clear way forward, but no one knows when the day will come when people will witness well-maintained streets.

Due to these poor street conditions, many residents are suffering from dust and water leakages, making the entire pathway watery and leading to the formation of mosquitoes, which in turn causes diseases. The shopkeepers along these streets also face challenges in maintaining hygiene at their shops as there is an abundance of dust and water present all the time. These streets also have potholes, making walking and riding unsafe, and a poor drainage system causes the accumulation of rainwater in these potholes. Moreover, the garbage management system is not effective, as dustbins are not placed in various locations for the collection of garbage produced in residential and commercial setups. As a result, street-side shopkeepers throw waste outside their shops, which becomes problematic for both animals and the condition of the street.

It is also the responsibility of shopkeepers to manage the waste accumulated in their shops, and local residents should not throw garbage without using a dustbin. Throwing waste in an open environment can cause various diseases and make the condition of the street unhygienic. This situation is further exacerbated by the fact that drain gates on some streets, intended for drainage management, are misplaced, posing a threat to the lives of motorcyclists and leading to accidents and injuries. This issue also has a significant impact on the local economy, as it makes it difficult for customers to access the shops efficiently. Many elderly people prefer not to use these pathways and opt for longer, time-consuming routes instead.

Despite multiple public deputations inviting the local administration to address the issue, various officials have visited, but the situation remains unchanged.

In a conversation with Dr Mujtaba Dev, a local resident of one such street, he said, “The condition of all the streets in our town is the same. For the past five years, we have been facing numerous problems, and when it rains for more than two hours, there is a high risk of drain water entering our homes. So far, at least 200 people have been injured on one such street due to poor maintenance, yet the administration has not taken any effective action. We urge the local administration and municipality officials to take effective action to address these prolonged issues and ensure the safety of the residents,” he added.

Moreover, all the streets require attention for reconstruction and the filling of all these overlooked potholes. This would help local residents maintain sanitized homes and shopkeepers attract their customers. It’s common sense that a clean environment is important for all citizens, as India launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a decade ago.

