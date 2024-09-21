Centre committed to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026: HM Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday declared that the Centre is committed to eliminating Naxalism by March 2026.

Due to the policies of the Modi government, Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has now been restricted to a few districts in Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that Naxalism is a threat to both humanity and the internal security of the country.

Mr Shah was interacting with the victims of Naxalite violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence in New Delhi. They included 55 people affected by Naxalite violence from LWE-affected areas of Chhattisgarh under the aegis of the Bastar Peace Committee.

The Bastar Peace Committee also screened a documentary, highlighting the plight of people affected by Naxalism in Chhattisgarh. Some of the victims shared their plight with the Home Minister.

Mr Shah stated that the Centre and the Government of Chhattisgarh will bring a comprehensive scheme for the overall development of people affected by LWE in the next three months. He said that through this plan, people affected by LWE across the country, including Chhattisgarh, will benefit from healthcare facilities, employment opportunities, and other welfare schemes.

He said that through developmental schemes in LWE affected areas, the Modi government has given a message to the Naxalites that the one who saves is greater than the one who kills. Those advocating the human rights of Naxalites should also consider the human rights of those who suffer because of Naxalism.

Mr Shah appealed to LWE to abjure the path of violence and join the mainstream of society. He expressed confidence that with the complete elimination of LWE by March 2026, Bastar will once again become beautiful, peaceful and developed.

Agencies

